MILDRED
WATSON, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Mildred Watson, 80, of Winter Haven, passed away on February 15, 2019, under the care of Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Roscoe Watson. She is survived by her son Randy Watson, and daughters Deborah Watson, and Sharon Varnadore. She also is survived by 2 brothers and 3 sisters; as well as 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Mildred was a devoted homemaker and mother; while also working full time at Andy's Igloo Restaurant, in Winter Haven. For over 40 years, Mildred (she was fondly called 'Bootie' by family and loved ones) worked tirelessly, serving Andy's community patrons. Whether it was confectionary treats like Big Daddy milkshakes and sherbets', to super burger baskets, Bootie was a friendly and welcoming smile for all. When not working at the Igloo, Bootie devoted continually her time, energy, and love to her family and particularly her grandchildren, whom she dotted on and spoiled with great affection.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mildred on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 645 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, please make a donations to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019