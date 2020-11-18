MINDY ADAMS, 47
WINTER HAVEN - Mindy Adams, 47, of Winter Haven passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence with her family present.
A twenty year resident of the Winter Haven area, she worked as a Project Manager/ Estimator for Whitehead Construction in Winter Haven for 15 years. Mindy had a special love for her family especially her daughters and grandsons, and of course the family dogs, Jake the bearded bird dog, Gus the baby boy, Daisy the special one and Sadie Girl.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years Jerry W. Adams. Three sons, Justin Adams and wife Leanna, Joshua Adams and wife Morgan, Jerrod Adams and wife Kaylea. Three daughters, Morgan Cox, Madison Mooney and Miranda Mooney. Three grandsons, Wyatt Adams, Bryson Adams and Isaiah Gipson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 6pm with food and fellowship to follow at 6:45pm. All events to take place at The Barn at Azalea Oaks 326 Gerber Dairy Road Winter Haven, Florida 33880. For those who wish donations may be made to www.humanesocietyofpolkcounty.org
. in memory of Mindy's love for animals.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com