Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John PB Church
5235 Old Hwy 37
Lakeland, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John PB Church
MOTHER MINNIE LEE GHENT-MOORE


1918 - 2019
MOTHER MINNIE LEE GHENT-MOORE Obituary
MOTHER MINNIE LEE GHENT-MOORE, 101
1918 - 2019

LAKELAND - Mother Minnie Lee Ghent-Moore, affectionately known as Granny Minnie, Darling, Sweetie, & Auntie, was born in Madison, Florida to Mary Washington and Smith Ghent, Sr. She leaves to mourn a daughter, Charity M. Jackson & two sons, Herbert Moore (Vaunita), & Marion Moore (Donna); a host of grandchildren, Von McGriff, Shari Moore, Germaine (Nakia) Moore, Johnnie (Sybille) Jackson, Anthony Moore, Franchesea Moore, Darion Moore, and Phillippian (Augustine) Riley; sister, Leatha Aikens; sisters-in-law, Flora Taylor, Lillie Mae Ghent, & Ernestine Ghent; brot-her-in-law, Ellis Frazier; and a host of nieces, nephews, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren.
A special thank you to the Wesleys, Shirley Wilkerson, Tracie Williams, Gloria Hall Milton, Bessie Brown, LaQuitta Ghent, and Brenda Riley.
Visitation is Friday, 5-7 pm at St. John PB Church (5235 Old Hwy 37, Lakeland). The Life Celebration will be Saturday, August 10th, 11 am at the Church.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
