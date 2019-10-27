Home

LAKELAND - Minnie Lee Williams passed away at her home on October 24, 2019, of natural causes at the age of 95. She was a long-time resident of Lakeland, having moved here from Georgia with her family as a young child. Her parents were William Lindsey DeLoach and Nora DeLoach. She attended Mulberry High School, won the spelling bee there, and graduated in 1941. She married I. Dale Williams, Jr., now deceased, in 1944 and they had two sons, Gary and Rod. Her son Gary Dale Williams, brother, W.L. DeLoach, Jr., and sisters Dorothy, Virginia, and Laureen preceded her in death.
Mrs. Williams was a wonderfully modest, loving, and utterly genuine person who devoted herself to her husband and children all of her days. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Nona Williams, and son Rod, who cared for her during the lengthy illness. Her body will be interred in the Williams family plot of Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at the Gentry Morrison Funeral Homes Southside Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
