Hancock Funeral Home - Fort Meade
945 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
(863) 285-8171
MINNIE M. "MICKEY" CARLTON

MINNIE M. "MICKEY" CARLTON Obituary
MINNIE M. 'MICKEY'
CARLTON, 101

FORT MEADE - Mrs. Minnie M. 'Mickey' Carlton, 101, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.
Mrs. Carlton was born March 20, 1918 in Marietta, Oklahoma and came to Florida at a young age in 1925. After her elementary and high school education, Mrs. Carlton went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree from Blue Mountain College, Blue Mountain, Mississippi. She started her teaching career in 1938, and taught school in Bradenton, Melrose, Boca Grande, Frostproof, and in 1950 Mrs. Carlton moved to Fort Meade from Lakeland along with her husband Rupert. Mrs. Carlton worked with the Polk County School Board until her retirement in 1979 teaching Home Economics at Fort Meade High School, and also was the Home Demonstration Agent for Polk County Schools. She was the second oldest member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade, where she formerly worked by her husband's side assisting him with music selections and purchasing for the Chancel Choir, and also sung in the choir for over 40 years.
Mrs. Carlton was preceded in death by her parents, Mortimer S. McClamroch and Mattie Bell Bowdry McClamroch; and her husband, Rupert Leon-idas Carlton.
She is survived by her nephew, Ralph Wakeland, Jr., Sarasota, FL; niece, Gonda Lee Shows, Brandon, FL; several great-nieces and nephews; several cousins; her many church family friends; and the multitude of children she taught in school, all who remember her well as a teacher and friend.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL. Funeral services will follow in the church sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Loomis officiating. Interment be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing, may make contributions in Mrs. Carlton's memory to: The First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL 33841.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL, 863-285-8171
Published in Ledger from July 16 to July 17, 2019
