MINNIE M. 'MAGGIE'
CURLES, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Minnie M. 'Maggie' Curles, 86, went home to be with the Lord on October 5th, 2019.
She was born on October 30, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven, FL. She was a cherished mom, granny, sister, aunt and friend to many and will be greatly missed. Maggie's greatest joy in life was to help people less fortunate than she was. She loved the Lord with all her heart and lived to serve Him and be a light to those in need. She was a longtime member of Winter Haven Church of God and was in the citrus business for over 50 years.
She is survived by: sons, Allen (Wanda) Jenkins of Tallahassee, FL, Keith Curles of Winter Haven, FL and dear friend, Julie; daughter-in-law, Angie Jenkins of Fountain Inn, SC; sister, Betty McMillen of Winter Haven, FL; brothers, Dennis Cayson of Bartow, FL and Rudy Cayson of Winter Haven, FL. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren; 14 great - grandchildren and 8 great - great grandchildren. And a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Jimmy Jenkins; parents, Carlos and Arkie Cayson; sister, Kathleen Clemmons and brothers, Roy, Bobby and Charles Cayson.
A celebration of life will be held at 1pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Winter Haven Church of God. All friends and family are invited to attend. Maggie's favorite color was yellow, and if you plan to attend, the family requests that people wear yellow in her memory. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019