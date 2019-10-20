Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MINNIE CURLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MINNIE M. "MAGGIE" CURLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MINNIE M. "MAGGIE" CURLES Obituary
MINNIE M. 'MAGGIE'
CURLES, 86

WINTER HAVEN - Minnie M. 'Maggie' Curles, 86, went home to be with the Lord on October 5th, 2019.
She was born on October 30, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Winter Haven, FL. She was a cherished mom, granny, sister, aunt and friend to many and will be greatly missed. Maggie's greatest joy in life was to help people less fortunate than she was. She loved the Lord with all her heart and lived to serve Him and be a light to those in need. She was a longtime member of Winter Haven Church of God and was in the citrus business for over 50 years.
She is survived by: sons, Allen (Wanda) Jenkins of Tallahassee, FL, Keith Curles of Winter Haven, FL and dear friend, Julie; daughter-in-law, Angie Jenkins of Fountain Inn, SC; sister, Betty McMillen of Winter Haven, FL; brothers, Dennis Cayson of Bartow, FL and Rudy Cayson of Winter Haven, FL. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren; 14 great - grandchildren and 8 great - great grandchildren. And a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Jimmy Jenkins; parents, Carlos and Arkie Cayson; sister, Kathleen Clemmons and brothers, Roy, Bobby and Charles Cayson.
A celebration of life will be held at 1pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Winter Haven Church of God. All friends and family are invited to attend. Maggie's favorite color was yellow, and if you plan to attend, the family requests that people wear yellow in her memory. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MINNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.