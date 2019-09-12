|
|
MINNIE R.
DOLL, 87
4/24/32 - 9/5/19
WINTER HAVEN - Minnie Reba Gillentine Doll died on September 5, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida at the age of 87. She was a resident of Winter Haven since 1972.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years James Henry Doll Sr. of Winter Haven and five of six children: son James Doll, Jr. of Hagerstown, Indiana, son Jerry Doll of Connersville, Indiana, daughter Denise Todd of Alexandria, Virginia, son Mark Doll of Winter Haven, Florida and daughter Karen Cowin of Fort Myers, Florida. Their fourth child Jacob Harry Doll was born in 1960 and died 1964. She is also survived by one sister Freda Smith of Richmond, Indiana. She also has 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grand-chil-dren.
Minnie Doll was born April 24, 1932 in Byrdstown, Tennessee. She married James (Jim) Henry Doll, Sr. on February 14, 1949 in Richmond, Indiana. Minnie and James lived in Indiana from 1949 to 1972.
Minnie was a strong willed woman and a devout Christian who loved the Lord and her family. She and her husband Jim bought houses and managed rental properties in Winter Haven. She taught Sunday school at many Winter Haven churches. She was a homemaker and devoted many years to taking care of her grandchildren. Some of her favorite hobbies included antiquing, sewing, and finding bargains at yard sales.
She was cremated and will be laid to rest in Pershing, Indiana.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019