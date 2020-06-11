Or Copy this URL to Share

MIRACLEZ-JURNI

MILES



PLANT CITY - Miraclez-Jurni Miles passed away on June 1, 2020.

She is survived by her mother Tamesha Miles; brother Janye Evans; grandfather Byran Miles.

Viewing Fri. 5-7pm Cannon Funeral Home, 317 W. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat. 2pm Church the Bible Way, 3707 Ave M. NW, Winter Haven, with Minister Tilex Altidor officiating.



