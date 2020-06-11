MIRACLEZ-JURNI MILES PLANT CITY - Miraclez-Jurni Miles passed awa June
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MIRACLEZ-JURNI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIRACLEZ-JURNI
MILES

PLANT CITY - Miraclez-Jurni Miles passed away on June 1, 2020.
She is survived by her mother Tamesha Miles; brother Janye Evans; grandfather Byran Miles.
Viewing Fri. 5-7pm Cannon Funeral Home, 317 W. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sat. 2pm Church the Bible Way, 3707 Ave M. NW, Winter Haven, with Minister Tilex Altidor officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved