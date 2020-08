Or Copy this URL to Share

MITZI JEAN

ROGERS, 71



LAKELAND - Mitzi Jean Rogers passed away on Aug. 13, 2020, due to complications of ovarian cancer. She was 71.

She is survived by her son Gabriel, daughter Ashley, sister Margaret, nephews Christopher and Heath and niece Rebecca and her lifelong partner Thomas Koiner.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



