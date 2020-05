Or Copy this URL to Share

MONICA LEE ROITER

CORSO, 81



POINCIANA-Monica Corso, 81, died on 4/29/20. She is survived by her son, Paul; daughter, Kelly; 7 grands; and 9 great grands. ORHC



