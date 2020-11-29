1/
Morgan Delynn Robertson
MORGAN DELYNN
ROBERTSON

MURPHY, N.C. - Morgan Delynn Robertson of Murphy, N.C and Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jeanne, parents, Rhoda and Ted Robertson and in-laws, Leona and Clifford Elliott.
He was the loving father of Lynn Jordan and Greg Robertson (spouse Laura); grandchildren: Morgan Marble, Blake Jordan (spouse SamiLynn), Aaron Tisdale (spouse Erika), Chase Robertson and Bryce Robertson; great grandchildren: Cutter and Kaiya Gates, Braxton and Braelynn Jordan and Kynzi Tisdale; brother Walt Robertson (spouse Wanda); sisters in-law: Anne Cunningham (spouse Max Cunningham and Janet Bandy (spouse Bo); brothers in-law: Eddie, Ray (spouse Brenda) and Sam Elliott; and many nieces and nephews. Also, longtime dear friends Bob and Alice Bourn and Greta Parker.
Morg was born February 9, 1934 in Mt Pleasant Michigan. He earned his Bachelor's degree at Greenville College in Greenville, Illinois, and a Master's degree in Education at the University of Michigan. He was employed by Carmen-Ainsworth School District in Flint, Michigan for 30 years.
Morg's faith in God was utmost in his life and was active in Westwood Heights Free Methodist Church in Flint Michigan; Murphy Free Methodist Church in Murphy, N. C. and Light and Life Free Methodist Church in Lakeland, Florida.
In retirement, Morg was an avid golfer. Morg found great joy in the company of friends and family bowling, playing cards, hunting, watching sports and fantasy football league. Morg was dearly loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed.
Arrangements will be released at a future date.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
November 29, 2020
My condolences to the Robertson family on the loss of your patriarch. Coach was one of the most important mentors of my lifetime. His influence on me and my peers at Dye JH was immense! We all should be more like Coach Robertson!❤
Tim Weeks
Student
November 29, 2020
Greg, Lynn, and families,
Prayers for you as you walk this path. Losing a parent is difficult at best. I will always remember your parents kindness to me as a neighbor and as a fellow educator.

Sue Roe Bobalik
Sue Bobalik
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
Mr. Robertson was my high school principal! He was very kind and showed respect to everyone. I am so sorry for your loss.
Debbie Sprague
November 28, 2020
Mr. Robertson was a true gentleman, who always took the high road no matter what. He made you feel special and important and was always interested in every student. Thank you for showing all of us at Ainsworth the true meaning of class. RIP
Kerry Hastings
Student
November 28, 2020
Mr. Robertson was probably my favorite teacher ever at Dye Jr. high School. I don’t know of any of the guys in his gym class that didn’t think he was a guy just like you want to grow up to become as an adult. Mr. Robertson may be in heaven now, but will always be in my mind and heart until I see him again.
Don Baxter
Ainsworth Class of 1966
Don Baxter
Friend
November 28, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family for the loss of this wonderful man. I remember him well. He worked with my mom so I knew him outside of the school setting. What I remember most was that sincere face and his genuinely kind demeanor. His distinct voice always felt welcoming and calming to me. He was a treasure to all who knew him.
Gerry Lou Rathburn Kania
Served In Military Together
November 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Robertson was such a wonderful man and great principal! I was in the Class of '87 and was thrilled when he was named the high school principal for the first year that Carman-Ainsworth schools combined, my last year. I was lucky to have him as principal all 4 years of HS. He was the perfect calming, fair presence the new school needed. Wouldn't have been the same without him, a true treasure of a man. God bless him and many prayers for his family.
Tammy Healy
Student
November 27, 2020
I was a student athlete at Ainsworth and Carmen Ainsworth in the late 80’s. Morgan was our athletic director. The support he provided to his students as a AD was incredible. I am now a superintendent of a public school in Michigan and understand how rare it is to have an AD invest so much in their athletes. He made a tremendous difference in the lives of so many students. God bless.
Dr. Julie Helber
Student
November 27, 2020
My name is Tom Elder, my wife Anna and l go to Lakeland every January. I got to know Morg thru golf and bowling. I would stop and see him about every other day and talk sports among other things. I am so sorry and we are praying for the family.
Tom Elder
Friend
