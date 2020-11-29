MORGAN DELYNN

ROBERTSON



MURPHY, N.C. - Morgan Delynn Robertson of Murphy, N.C and Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jeanne, parents, Rhoda and Ted Robertson and in-laws, Leona and Clifford Elliott.

He was the loving father of Lynn Jordan and Greg Robertson (spouse Laura); grandchildren: Morgan Marble, Blake Jordan (spouse SamiLynn), Aaron Tisdale (spouse Erika), Chase Robertson and Bryce Robertson; great grandchildren: Cutter and Kaiya Gates, Braxton and Braelynn Jordan and Kynzi Tisdale; brother Walt Robertson (spouse Wanda); sisters in-law: Anne Cunningham (spouse Max Cunningham and Janet Bandy (spouse Bo); brothers in-law: Eddie, Ray (spouse Brenda) and Sam Elliott; and many nieces and nephews. Also, longtime dear friends Bob and Alice Bourn and Greta Parker.

Morg was born February 9, 1934 in Mt Pleasant Michigan. He earned his Bachelor's degree at Greenville College in Greenville, Illinois, and a Master's degree in Education at the University of Michigan. He was employed by Carmen-Ainsworth School District in Flint, Michigan for 30 years.

Morg's faith in God was utmost in his life and was active in Westwood Heights Free Methodist Church in Flint Michigan; Murphy Free Methodist Church in Murphy, N. C. and Light and Life Free Methodist Church in Lakeland, Florida.

In retirement, Morg was an avid golfer. Morg found great joy in the company of friends and family bowling, playing cards, hunting, watching sports and fantasy football league. Morg was dearly loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed.

Arrangements will be released at a future date.



