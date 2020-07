Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MOZELL's life story with friends and family

Share MOZELL's life story with friends and family

MOZELL

WHITE, 77

Shoney's Cook



LAKELAND - Mozell White, 77, passed away 6/27/20. View: Sat. 12-1 pm. Svc. 1 pm. All services at Church of God the Bible Way in Lakeland. Coney F.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store