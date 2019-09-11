|
MURLENE
MCCALL, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Murlene McCall of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 87. A native of Geneva, Alabama, born December 20, 1931, she moved to Wahneta, FL in 1956, where she lived out her life. She retired as a Sectionizer from Bordo Citrus and worked for Blackwelders and Lake Hamilton packing plants. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wahneta and loved fishing and working puzzles.
Murlene was preceded in death by her husband Willis McCall, and her daughter Kathy Smith. She is survived by her daughters Brenda Trevino (Ismael), and Janice Crowley (Dewayne); her son Ricky Morrow; her brother Billy Pollard, and her grandchildren: Marah, Avah, Julie, Crystal, James, Scotty, Randall, and Joey. Murlene also leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 11AM till noon at the First Baptist Church of Wahneta. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery. Condolences to the family can be sent to:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019