Murnah Annette (Combee) Sexton
MURHAH
ANNETTE
COMBEE SEXTON

LAKELAND - Murnah Annette Combee Sexton, age 86, died September 30, 2020 at her residence in Lakeland, Florida.
She was born in the Combee Settlement on May 21, 1934, where generations of Combees have lived since 1855. Her services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1PM at Gapway Baptist Church, 1705 N. Combee Road in Lakeland.
Murnah was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sexton. She is survived by her children, Anne Weeks (Lloyd), Terri Lee Earl, Lawana Sexton and Keith Sexton (Albie), three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, Irma Walker and Dorothy Collins and sister-in-law, Mary Combee, and many nieces and nephews. For many years, Murnah owned and operated flower shops. She was first affiliated with Gregg's Home of Flowers and later owned Flowers by Murnah and Sexton's Flowers and Catering. She owned and operated Sexton's BBQ on Crystal Lake. In addition, she owned and managed investment properties. Murnah was an extraordinary and prolific artist. While she painted in every medium, she began painting on porcelain in her later years and created amazing porcelain pieces, including portraits of her children and grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
