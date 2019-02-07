Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
MYRA HELLEN HALES


1944 - 2019
MYRA HELLEN HALES Obituary
MYRA HELLEN
HALES, 74

AUBURNDALE - Myra Hellen Hales, age 74, passed away on February 5, 2019 in Lakeland.
She was born in Donalsonville, Georgia on October 19, 1944 to A.B. & Lucy Skipper. Hellen was a 68 year resident of Polk County where she worked as a Bookkeeper for Parker & Knowles Gas. She attended Bartow High School, was a member of Garden Grove Church in Winter Haven and loved to sing.
Hellen is preceded in death by: her husband: John Charles Hales, Parents, brothers: C.O., Clinton and Amos Skipper and sister: Callie Mae Oxidine. She is survived by: daughter: Trena (John) McClain of Auburndale, sons: Tony (Lenora) Hales of Bartow and Tim Hales of Auburndale, brother: Doug Skipper, sister: Hattie Coppock, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation for Hellen on Friday, February 8 at Kersey Funeral Home from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 10:00am, also at Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
