MYRA HELLEN
HALES, 74
AUBURNDALE - Myra Hellen Hales, age 74, passed away on February 5, 2019 in Lakeland.
She was born in Donalsonville, Georgia on October 19, 1944 to A.B. & Lucy Skipper. Hellen was a 68 year resident of Polk County where she worked as a Bookkeeper for Parker & Knowles Gas. She attended Bartow High School, was a member of Garden Grove Church in Winter Haven and loved to sing.
Hellen is preceded in death by: her husband: John Charles Hales, Parents, brothers: C.O., Clinton and Amos Skipper and sister: Callie Mae Oxidine. She is survived by: daughter: Trena (John) McClain of Auburndale, sons: Tony (Lenora) Hales of Bartow and Tim Hales of Auburndale, brother: Doug Skipper, sister: Hattie Coppock, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation for Hellen on Friday, February 8 at Kersey Funeral Home from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 10:00am, also at Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019