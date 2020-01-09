|
MYRDICE M.
SMITH, 84
LAKELAND - Myrdice M. Smith, 84, of Lakeland, FL went home to be with the Lord on 1/2/2020 at her home. She was 84 years old.
Born in Douglas, GA on December 23rd, 1935, she spent all of her life being a loving mother and grandmother. Myrdice is the daughter of late Johnny and Sallie Kinnett and is preceded in death by her husband Leon Smith, her son Barry Gillen, her sisters Sarah Ellis, Betty Ellis & brothers Walter Kinnett, Sammie Kinnett, as well as her grandson James Bailey. Myrdice leaves behind 2 sisters, Bobbie Peterec & Sallie Power, 2 daughters, Debroah Morales and Theresa Bailey, both of Lakeland, as well as her grandchildren, Crystal Sanchez, Tracy Clement, Stacy Holley, Melissa Bailey, Leona Bailey, Samantha Crawford, Georgia Rowland, Bobby Bailey, Michael Bailey & Dawson Harper also of Lakeland along with 17 great grandchildren.
Myrdice's home going service will be held at Gibsonia Full Gospel Church of God in Lakeland, on Wednesday January 8th at 2:30p.m. She will be laid to rest in her final resting place in Jacksonville, Georgia.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020