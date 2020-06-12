MYRLENE STAMEY WINTER HAVEN - It is with both great joy an sadness
MYRLENE
STAMEY

WINTER HAVEN - It is with both great joy and sadness, we announce that Myrlene Stamey has gone to be with our Lord on June 9, 2020.
Myrlene was born in Winter Haven, FL on Oct. 29, 1930 to Clarence & Cora Mincey. Her life was dedicated to her Lord and her family, and she is survived by two siblings: Talmage Mincey and Jan Dorin.
Myrlene is also survived by her husband of almost 69 years John W. Stamey, and three children: John W. Stamey Jr., Thomas S. Stamey, and Joel L. Stamey. She is also survived by a total of three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Services to be held at 10:00am Saturday June 13, 2020, at the Winter Haven Church of God.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
