MYRNA LOUISE STREHL (ROMINE), 78
BARTOW - Myrna Louise Strehl (Romine), 78, of Bartow, Florida, went to be with the Lord on November 26, 2019.
She was born on November 13, 1941 in La Porte, Indiana to the late Cecil and Anna Romine. She was a longtime school bus driver for the Highlands County School District.
Myrna is survived by her siblings, Ronald Romine, Frank Romine and Linda Keith. Myrna is also survived by six children: Patricia Ewers, Douglas Morris, Crystal Lacomb, Rebecca Miller, Sherry Crocker and Renee Followell. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gene Romine.
A Memorial service will be held at the Floral Lakes Clubhouse located at 2055 South Floral Avenue in Bartow, Florida at 6:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019