MYRNA O.
TRIPP (RIKER, SELBEE,
NELSON)
LAKELAND - Myrna O. Tripp (Riker, Selbee, Nelson) passed away May 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, 2 siblings, 3 sons, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2020.