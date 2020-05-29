Or Copy this URL to Share

MYRNA O.

TRIPP (RIKER, SELBEE,

NELSON)



LAKELAND - Myrna O. Tripp (Riker, Selbee, Nelson) passed away May 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, 2 siblings, 3 sons, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed.



