MYRNAPARKER, 83LAKELAND - Myrna Parker, 83, formerly of Lakeland, passed away August 18, 2020.She was born in Brooklyn, New York to Eugene and Iole Manzo on April 16, 1937.Myrna is preceded in death by her husband Alan Parker and sons Jeff and Greg. Survived by her sister Sue Migliard; brother Eu-gene Manzo, Jr.; son Tim (Zonia) and grandsons Elliott and Austin.Visitation will be held 10AM, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Hwy., with an 11AM service. Internment following in Oak Hill Burial Park.