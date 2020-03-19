|
MYRNA PITTS BROWN WELSH
AUBURNDALE - Myrna Pitts Brown Welsh of Auburndale, FL, formerly of Greensburg, IN, passed away on March 6, 2020 while under the care of her family & the staff of Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL at her home.
She was born on December 24, 1959 in Greensburg, IN, daughter of the late Meril Hinga and Virginia Mae Pitts. Myrna moved to Auburndale in 1970. She retired after 15 years as a Lab Tech from Minute Maid Co. of Auburndale. She graduated from Auburndale High School in 1978 and from Florida Southern College in 1990. Myrna's first husband of 8 years was Douglas Brown of Lake Alfred, deceased, has 3 children, Tristan Brown of Seattle, WA, Nathan M. (Robin) Brown and 4 grandchildren of Auburndale and Virginia C. (Danny) Brown and 2 grandchildren of Auburndale. Myrna is survived by husband: Robert Lee Welsh (Squeaky) of almost 23 years, 3 children from two other marriages, Laurie of Orlando, Kimberly (Steve) Strickland of Dundee, FL, with 14 grandchildren & 5 great.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Good Shepherd Hospice, https://www.chaptershealth.org/give/ donate/. Services will be private. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.
