|
|
N. IRENE
SHIRAH, 93
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. N. Irene Shirah, age 93, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thurs. July 25, 2019.
Mrs. Shirah was born Sept. 9, 1925, in Davenport to John and Blanche (Tish) Rutter. She was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and retired from Polk County Schools after 36 years of service as cafeteria manager. Irene graduated from Haines City High School Class of 1942. She enjoyed yardwork, cooking, flowers and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond; brother Robert and 2 sisters: Johnnie & Betty.
Irene is survived by son: Earl Shirah and his wife Pat of Auburndale, daughter Sherilyn White and her husband Rick of Auburndale, grandson: Ray McCarty of Auburndale.
Services are private.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2019