NADEAN CRAVEY
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ardella Baptist Church
709 W. Pipkin Road
Lakeland, IL
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ardella Baptist Church
709 W. Pipkin Road
Lakeland, IL
NADEAN PREVATT CRAVEY


1934 - 2019
NADEAN PREVATT CRAVEY Obituary
NADEAN
PREVATT CRAVEY, 85

MEDULLA - Nadean Prevatt Cravey, age 85, passed away October 31, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
She was born on October 4, 1934, in Auburndale, Fl, to James C. & Nettie M. (Suggs) Prevatt. She moved from Willow Oak to Medulla in 1952. She was a service rep. for GTE for 32 1/2 years. She was a member of Ardella Baptist Church, and the activity director of the Golden Agers at Ardella Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Leslie Newberry and her second husband Harold Cravey and grandson, Jeremy Richardson. She is survived by her daughters Vicki (Jimmy) Richardson, Debbie Samuels, Lori Armstrong, Pam (Mari Ann) Newberry, grandchildren, Leslie, Michael, Lyndsey, Kayla & Cody and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Ardella Baptist Church, 709 W. Pipkin Road, Lakeland, Fl. 33813. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Ardella Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl. 33860.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
