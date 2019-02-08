|
|
NAN PATTON
EHRBRIGHT
1938-2019
WINTER HAVEN - Nan Patton Ehrbright, 80, of Winter Haven passed away on January 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born November 2, 1938, in Chanute, Kansas.
Nan worked as personal secretary for the Governor of Wyoming and for the Wyoming Department of Education. Later, she worked as a reporter and editor for the Sea Coast Echo and Sun Herald, both in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Nan married Richard 'Dick' Ehrbright, the love of her life, on July 8, 1980. They shared a passion for birdwatching and the theater.
Nan is survived by her daughters, Tonnie Cummings, Julia Patton, and Laura Bradford, her stepchildren, Lisa (Paul) Bauer, Tim (Darla) Ehrbright, Lesley (Brian) King, and Sherry Ehrbright, her sister-in-law Gay (Jim) Walls, as well as by many grandchildren and great-grand-children. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019