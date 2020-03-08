|
NAN ROLAND HAYGOOD PRICE
WINTER HAVEN - Nan Roland Haygood Price passed away on March 4, 2020 and entered her Heavenly Home.
Nan was a native Floridian, born in Alachua, FL on November 27, 1931, growing up in Newberry, FL. Nan married John Middleton Haygood in 1952, being blessed with two sons, John Daniel Haygood in 1955 and David Middleton Haygood in 1959. In 1974 Nan married Joe Carl Price, Jr. and began their 44 years of marriage.
Nan was preceded in death by her first husband John M. Haygood (1968) of Winter Haven, FL; by her second husband Joseph Carl Price, Jr. (2018) of Winter Haven, FL; parents, Nina Joiner Roland and Thomas Daniel Roland of Newberry, FL, her brother, Daniel Gibbs Roland of Newberry, FL.
Nan is survived by her sons, John D. Haygood(LuAnn), (Brenda-deceased) Wilmington, NC and David M. Haygood (Julie) Acworth, GA and step-son, Scott Price(Debbie-deceased) Stuart, FL. Grandchildren, Kevin Haygood (Farren) Seattle; Drew Haygood (Hillary) Hampstead, NC; Thomas Haygood (Amanda) Charlotte, NC; Jonathan Haygood (Chloe Marten), Brooklyn, NY; Sarah Ashley Haygood, Acworth, GA; Linza Cross (Korey), Durham, NC; and Caroline Grace Haygood, Acworth, GA. Great-Grandchildren
Hopelyn Saige Haygood, Charlotte, NC and Meredith Jo Cross, Durham, NC. Nan's brother Rufus Henry Roland (Deanna) Newberry, FL and Nieces and Nephews of Newberry, FL.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church, followed by a service officiated by Pastor Tim Williams. In lieu of flowers, memory gifts may be given to Calvary Baptist Church - Missions Ministry and Florida Baptist Children's Home, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020