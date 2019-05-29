|
|
NANCY A.
MEADOWS, 56
LAKELAND - Nancy A. Meadows, 56, was born in Elgin, Illinois on November 6, 1962. She passed from this life on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.
Nancy enjoyed the outdoors, either spending time in her garden or being surrounded by nature and wildlife while camping with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Meadows; children, Brandi Kersey and Mellissa Meadows; step-children, Terry Meadows, Wanda Meadows and Shane Meadows; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Smith and Terry Smith and sister, Susan Nott.
A Memorial gathering will be held today on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 all taking place at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2019