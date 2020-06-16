NANCY BARNETT WALTERS
NANCY BARNETT
WALTERS, 69

LAKELAND - Nancy Barnett Walters passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1950 in Lakeland, Florida to Hoyt and Alma Barnett.
She is survived by her three children, Lesleigh Reinfried, Kelly Sherwood (Todd), Travis Walters (Becca); her brother, Barney (Carol) Barnett and her grandchildren, Sam and Fred Reinfried, Jorja and Chase Sherwood, Ryland and Reya Walters.
Private services will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the SPCA Florida Adoption Center, 5850 Brannen Rd S, Lakeland, FL 33813 or online at
https://www.spcaflorida.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
