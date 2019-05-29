|
NANCY 'DALLAS'
BLANCHARD
WINTER HAVEN - Dallas passed away at home peacefully on May 22, 2019. Dallas was born in Greenville Mississippi on November 3, 1935 to Walton and Masie Pickens. She attended Central High School in Jackson Mississippi and graduated from Mississippi State University for Women in 1958 with a Home Economics degree.
After graduation she moved to Dade City, FL as a home economist for Tampa Electric in 1959. She met her husband in 1964 in Atlanta and they were married in August 1965 in Winter Haven, FL. In 1968 she left Tampa Electric to raise her children at home. Dallas was an Avon representative for over 30 years until 2015. She belonged to the Presidents Club being among the top sales women every year. It was hard to say no to her! Dallas was a wonderful and caring mother and wife.
Over a period of years Dallas suffered several physical problems but was able to overcome most of them including breast and stage 3 lung cancer. However, in February 2019 she had a stroke. She had always been a fighter but she was too tired and weak to fight anymore. Dallas was a very strong woman mentally.
Dallas was a devout and dedicated Christian and loved the Lord. She was ready to go home! She also loved her Florida Gators and attended football and baseball games for almost 50 years.
She is survived by her husband Brian of 54 years, her son Mark and daughter Beth Williams, both of Lakeland. She is also survived by her son-in-love Scott Williams, grandson Brian Williams, also of Lakeland. In addition brother-in-law Bruce Blanchard and wife Coleen of Stratford, Ct., sister-in-law Sandra MacCallum and husband Gene of Burlington, VT. As well as nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. A reception will follow in the Welcome Center immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers please send all donations to First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2019