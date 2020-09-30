NANCYBOYD, 90LAKELAND - Nancy Boyd, 90, passed away Sept. 27, 2020.Nancy was born in West Blocton, Alabama on Nov. 5, 1929, to the late Virgil and Ada Jones. She moved to Lakeland from Alabama in 1956, where she resided as a homemaker.Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Boyd; and her brother, Douglas Jones. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Sue) Boyd and Robert (Rebecca) Boyd; sister, JoAnn Harvil; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be Thurs. from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Graveside services will follow on Thurs. at 11:30 am at Oak Hill Burial Park.