NANCY BOYD
1929 - 2020
NANCY
BOYD, 90

LAKELAND - Nancy Boyd, 90, passed away Sept. 27, 2020.
Nancy was born in West Blocton, Alabama on Nov. 5, 1929, to the late Virgil and Ada Jones. She moved to Lakeland from Alabama in 1956, where she resided as a homemaker.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Boyd; and her brother, Douglas Jones. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Sue) Boyd and Robert (Rebecca) Boyd; sister, JoAnn Harvil; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thurs. from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Graveside services will follow on Thurs. at 11:30 am at Oak Hill Burial Park.


Published in The Ledger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes
OCT
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Oak Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
