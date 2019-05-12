|
|
NANCY BROYLES PIERCE 'MRS. O' OSBORNE
10/10/37 - 4/12/19
LAKELAND - Nancy Broyles Pierce Osborne passed away 4/12/19. Although our Mom's passing was a peaceful one with family at her side, her departure will not go unnoticed.
In life, she treasured her family, faith and students. She valued the unique relationships she had with every person God brought her way.
Above all else, Mom was a passionate educator to countless children. Not surprising that her final words would be her last lesson to us all! 'Never leave a job undone.'
Mom's vibrant spirit remains alive in all who truly knew her and we will forever cherish our memory of her life well lived!
In honor of 'Mrs. O's' giving nature and her lifelong dedication to 'all of her children,' please consider making a donation in her memory to the First Methodist School Scholarship Fund at 455 South Broadway, Bartow, FL. 33830.
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019