Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY side
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY BROYLES PIERCE OSBORNE /10/37 - 4/12/19 LAKELAND - "O" side

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY BROYLES PIERCE OSBORNE /10/37 - 4/12/19 LAKELAND - "O" side Obituary
NANCY BROYLES PIERCE 'MRS. O' OSBORNE
10/10/37 - 4/12/19

LAKELAND - Nancy Broyles Pierce Osborne passed away 4/12/19. Although our Mom's passing was a peaceful one with family at her side, her departure will not go unnoticed.
In life, she treasured her family, faith and students. She valued the unique relationships she had with every person God brought her way.
Above all else, Mom was a passionate educator to countless children. Not surprising that her final words would be her last lesson to us all! 'Never leave a job undone.'
Mom's vibrant spirit remains alive in all who truly knew her and we will forever cherish our memory of her life well lived!
In honor of 'Mrs. O's' giving nature and her lifelong dedication to 'all of her children,' please consider making a donation in her memory to the First Methodist School Scholarship Fund at 455 South Broadway, Bartow, FL. 33830.
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.