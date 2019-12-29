|
|
NANCY
BUSKIRK, 84
WINTER HAVEN - Nancy Buskirk, 84, died at Life Care Center of Winter Haven Dec. 16, 2019.
Nancy, who passed on her love of reading to her kids, was a member of several book clubs & volunteer in the Friends of the Library in Haines City. Retired from Amway's Literature Dept. in Ada, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in both Harbor Springs, MI and Haines City, FL.
Her hobbies included bridge and bingo with friends, needlework, Jeopardy, and crosswords, as well as jigsaw puzzles and contract rummy with family until the tragic progression of dementia took her from us.
Preceded in death by husband Tom Buskirk in 1995, she is survived by daughters Cheri (Benny), Kim (Tim), son Bob (Lori), 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Ed (Danna), nieces and nephews, and her loving partner Harold Wadley who brought her great joy at the end of her life.
Services will be private. Share memories & condolences at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019