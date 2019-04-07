|
|
NANCY D. KAHLER, 91
LAKE WALES - Nancy D. Kahler of Lake Wales, F.L., passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital. She was surrounded by all her loved ones. Nancy was born October 26, 1927 in Elizabeth, N.J. to the late Fred A. Dreier and Rose (Vierling) Dreier. Nancy was a graduate of Gettysburg College, P.A. with a major in chemistry and a minor in math. She has been a resident of this area since 1952 coming from Westfield, N.J. She was an Agent/Broker and owner of Plantation Inn Realty. Prior to that she and her late husband were the owners of the historic Plantation Inn in Lake Wales.
Nancy enjoyed sailing, golfing, tennis, swimming, bridge and traveling- taking many 'Grandma Trips' with grandsons Robby and Michael to such place as China and Russia. In high school she was the New Jersey State goalie for field hockey. However, sailing was her passion. In 1946, Nancy was the Barnegat Bay champion in the Sneakbox class and in 1949 received the O.G. Dale Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Sportsmanship in the Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association; a prestigious award that started in 1936 and continues today. There are two perpetual trophies in her name; the Dreier Sisters trophy for Outstanding Female Sailor that in housed at the Ocean Gate Yacht Club in N.J. and the Nancy D. Kahler trophy for Outstanding Sportsmanship which is housed at the Lake Wales Pram Shed. Nancy was involved with the Lake Wales Pram Fleet from the 1950's until her death.
Nancy was the past President of the Lake Wales Realtor's Association, American Association of University Women, and Lake Wales Woman's Golf Association. She was co-commodore with Martha Carter of the Lake Wales Pram Fleet as well as serving on its Board of Directors and a member of the Lake Wailes Lake Advisory Committee.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard 'Dick' Kahler. She is survived by her sons Jimmy Kahler and wife Janet of Lake Wales , F.L.; Billy Kahler and wife Christy of Babson Park, F.L. ; daughter Patty McKeeman and husband David of Hillcrest Heights, F.L.; sister Mary Holleman of Denver, C.O.; three grandchildren, Dylan McKeeman and wife Marie of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Robby McKeeman and wife Morgan of Highland Park, F.L.; and Michael Kahler of Lake Wales, F.L., three great-grandchildren, Natalie Kahler, Layla Dean and Rowan McKeeman.
Funeral Services will be held 4:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Wales with Rev. Chad Reynolds officiating. Donations may be made to the Lake Wales Pram Fleet (P.O. Box 328, Lake Wales, F.L. 33859) or First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019