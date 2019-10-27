|
NANCY E.
BAILEY, 89
LAKELAND - Nancy E. Bailey, age 89, passed away peacefully September 13, 2019. She was blessed by an abundant outpouring of love and care from her very beloved family, friends and caregivers during her final days and hours.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts in May, 1930. The only child of Ernest and Eleanora Giles, Nancy grew up in the greater Boston area. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Patrick J. 'PJ' 'Pat' Bailey. They found each other after both families relocated independently to the warmer Southern climate, which both families so much enjoyed. Sadly, he predeceased her in 2005. Nancy missed him the remainder of her life.
Nancy was an extremely successful Florida banking executive and excelled at a variety of part- and full-time executive assistant positions. Later, in order to care for her family, she transitioned into being a stay-at-home mother and housewife. Demonstrating unconditional love, nurturing and caring for people (and cats) came naturally to her, and was her life's legacy. She also loved culture and the arts (especially music and theater), traveling (especially road trips and cruising) and card games (and penny slots, too) with family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her only child, Michael P. Bailey, retired and living in Switzerland, and her cousin, Richard Denker, his wife, Gail, and their extended family of children and grandchildren. Nancy will also be deeply missed by many other very beloved people whom she felt blessed to have known, counted as friends and who were an integral facet of her life.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon, February 29, 2020, in Lakeland, FL, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 1820 County Road 540A. Interment and a reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may please be made to the Rector's Discretionary Fund at the church.
