NANCY J.
BEAM, 76
LAKELAND - Nancy J. Beam, 76, of Lakeland, passed away January 5, 2020. She was born January 8, 1943 in Mississippi to parents Ira and Mary Weaver.
Nancy is survived her children Danny, Carol and Teresa; grandchildren Ashley, Kristen, Whitney, Kayla, Amanda, Tiffany and Will; 14 great-grandchildren; and her sister Peggy.
A visitation will be held 10-11AM Wed-nesday, January 8, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral Home. Funeral service at 11AM. Interment in the Joshua Creek Cemetery in Arcadia will follow at 2PM.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020