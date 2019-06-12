|
|
NANCY JEANENE KELLER, 78
WINTER HAVEN - Nancy Jeanene Keller of Winter Haven, FL passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. She was 78. A native of Dayton, OH, born March 7, 1941 to Dickson T. and Madonna Burrows, Nancy moved to Winter Haven in 1965 from Dayton. She was a Homemaker, a longtime member of St. John's United Methodist Church; member of the PEO Sisterhood; and was an actor in plays at the Theatre of Winter Haven. Nancy also was a former model and enjoyed writing poetry.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband John Keller. She is survived by her daughters Julie Phillips (Angie), and Jill Stults (Deron), and her son Tim Phillips (Lisa), all of Winter Haven. Nancy also leaves behind her stepchildren: Gib Keller (Dianne) of Overland Park, KS, Jay Keller (Karen) of Jefferson City, MO, and 10 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church. A reception luncheon will be held immediately following the services in the St. John's Christian Life Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the PEO Sisterhood Foundation, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital: stjude.org .
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from June 12 to June 13, 2019