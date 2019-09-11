|
NANCY JOY KORINEK FLOYD
LAKELAND - Nancy Korinek Floyd, a resident of Lakeland since 1974, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in 1930 in Chicago, IL, Nancy received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida.
Nancy had a successful career as an elementary school teacher be-fore becoming an executive secretary for Educational Opportunities, Lakeland, where she was able to indulge in her passion for travel.
Nancy will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her positive, cheerful out-look, love of family and country, and her beautiful oil and watercolor paintings. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Engineer's Wives, and several book and social clubs.
She is survived by her son, William A. Floyd of Plant City and many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. In-graham Avenue, Lake-land, FL with a reception to follow in the Tribute Center at 3:00 pm.
