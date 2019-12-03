|
|
NANCY
JULIAN
WINTER HAVEN - On November 25, 2019, Nancy passed away after a long and rewarding life. Her parents, Ruth and Frank Howard, preceded her. Nancy is survived by her husband of 63 years Richard 'Rick', her wonderful children Robert, Carol, Jeffrey, and Laura, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and Alice Howard, her sister.
When Nancy married Rick he promised to show her parts of the World that she might not normally see. In the next 21 years, along with their family, they set out to make it come true. They served 3 years in England, 3 years in Japan, and 3 years in the Philippines. The overseas assignments were spaced in between various assignments in the United States. Not a lifestyle for everyone but Nancy laced up her boots, accepted the challenge, and kept her family strong and on the right path. In the fall of 1970 Rick received his next assignment and it was the orders that all military family's dreaded during the 1960/1970 period; Vietnam. Nancy knew that she now had to wear many hats in addition to her mom hat. It was a very difficult time for the entire family but they all rose to the occasion and in October of 1971 the family was reunited. In December of 1978 they finished up their military adventure at Grissom Air Force Base in Peru, Indiana. Upon retirement Nancy was presented a certificate from the Secretary of the Air Force for her outstanding support of her husband and family over the 21 years.
Nancy and Rick joined the world of RV travelers and explored the good old USA. In 1999 they retired for good and settled in at the Four Lakes Golf Club in Winter Haven. They both became active in various activity groups and have devoted much of their time to the Veterans and Auxiliary functions. In closing, as our family grieves their huge loss we take solace in knowing that although we have lost a treasure Heaven has welcomed a true Princess.
An interment ceremony is being planned at Bushnell National Cemetery and a Memorial service at Four Lakes as well. Details will follow.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019