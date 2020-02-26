|
NANCY L.
GIMSON, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Nancy L. Gimson, 83, passed away February 24, 2020 at Wedgewood of Winter Haven. She was born November 3, 1936 to Harry and Mildred Myers in Winchester, IN. She was later adopted by Floyd and Evelyn Siddall. At an early age Nancy and her family moved to Logansport, IN, where she graduated high school in 1954. She worked in the banking business until she met and married the love of her life, Gene H. Gimson in 1959. The couple then moved to, what would become their permanent home, Winter Haven, FL.
Nancy continued her career in banking after moving to Florida by taking a position at the Bank of Lake Alfred. She eventually retired as a branch manager after 35 years in banking from First Union.
Gene and Nancy enjoyed traveling, especially the 2 weeks they spent in Europe with her brother John and his wife Diane in 2013. She enjoyed bowling and was even secretary of the league for a while.
She is predeceased by her adopted parents Floyd and Evelyn Siddall and sisters; Barbara Norton and Marty Myers.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband Gene and her two daughters: Pamela (Barry) Gimson Beck of Key West and Diane Lynn (Larry) Gohn of Winter Haven; brother John (Diane) Weaver, sisters Bertha Alwine and Jean (Bill) Powers, grandson David G. Gohn and granddaughter Ivy Lee Gohn.
Visitation to be held at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a 2:00 PM Funeral service to follow.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Cornerstone Hospice at donate.cshospice.org or a in Nancy's name.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020