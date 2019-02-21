|
NANCY L.
SIPE
3/20/48 - 2/18/19
WINTER HAVEN - Nancy L. Sipe, 70, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Fl.
She was born Nancy Laverne Mullins on March 20, 1948 in Melrose Park, Illinois to John Edward & Joyce Blake (Kempf) Mullins. Nancy proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy, during which time she met her first and only husband, Kenneth Guy Sipe, Jr. (deceased). She and Ken had five children together, and they are her proudest achievement in life. Nancy is remembered by her children for the joy and kindness her presence brought, and for being a great, and non-judgmental, listener with a contagious laugh. Nancy spent the latter part of her life living with and caring for her mother and brother in Winter Haven, Florida. She also enjoyed working at Jerue and spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by one sister, Wendy (Tom) Hogan, of Oaxaca, Mexico; one brother, Robert (Renee) Mullins of Callahan, Florida; loving sons Kenneth (Sarah) Sipe of St. Charles, Missouri, Dr. Brian (Kim) Sipe of Pontiac, Illinois, & Timothy (Beth) Sipe of Chicago, Illinois; loving daughters Kelly (Jeff) Morris of Mc-Minnville, Tennessee, and Tiffany (Nick) Webb of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 18 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other loved ones.
There will not be a funeral service, at Nancy's request. Her children will take her ashes out to sea in a private ceremony. She will be greatly missed.
Gilley's Family Cremation.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019