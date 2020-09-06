NANCY LOU MILLER
LAKELAND - Nancy Lou Miller, February 2, 1939; was called home to her Lord and Savior September 1, 2020.
Nancy Lou (Page) Miller of Lakeland, Florida, cherished wife, beloved 'Mama' and treasured 'Granny', gracefully and peacefully drifted into her eternal chapter at home, while in the arms of her love and under a full moon on September 1, 2020 at the age of 81.
Nancy Lou was born on February 3, 1939 in Lakeland, Florida to Charles Fletcher and Nellie Kate Page also of Lakeland. She graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1957 and married her devoted husband Lorenzo in May of 1958. Theirs is a true love story having shared every moment of life in work and play. She worked for a short time at Auto Owners Insurance, but was called to home. She became a mother in 1959 with the birth of daughter, Ginger and later son, David. 'One of each' and the foursome of adventure was complete.
Beyond her beauty, she was a devoted mother and homemaker for most of her life. She was also a powerfully prolific writer/poet, southern hymn-playing pianist, fine alto, gifted seamstress, outdoors-woman (whilst still rocking full glam, mind you) and her quick southern charm and wit stayed with her to the end. As the wife of a City of Lakeland Firefighter, she was an active member and officer in the Lakeland Fireman's Auxiliary for many years. After working along side her husband in their family business, retirement called early and the couple moved to Inglis, Florida to enjoy life among many friends in the beautifully wooded Gulf Hammock. During these years, Nancy Lou became a recipient of the Life-Time achievement award for the Yankee town Women's Club for her tireless efforts to raise funds for deserving high school students wishing to attend college. There is a scholarship named in her honor which provides funds to 5 or more students each year. Nancy Lou was a life long member of the Church of Christ and a fierce prayer warrior for all she loved - both family and friends.
Nancy Lou is survived by the love of her life and husband, Lorenzo Dow Miller, her children Ginger L Whittington (Joe) and David A. Miller (Shelia), She was also blessed with grandchildren Loren Whittington Woods (Branden), Andrew D. Whittington (Kirby), Matthew Miller (Angela), Zachary Miller (MacKenna) and Amber Miller, great-grandchildren (a great source of joy) Avery, Addison and Harper and Alexandria and Mila along with many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Charles Henry Page, also of Lakeland
The family would like to express profound thanks for the care given to Nancy Lou by Cornerstone Hospice as she drifted home.
A family gathering to celebrate her story and life will be held at a later date in the Fall. The family requests no flowers and prefer instead for donations in Nancy's name to a local Christian charity of choice
.