NANCY LOUISE
GARDNER, 71
FORT MEADE - Nancy Louise Gardner, 71, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
She was born March 29, 1948 in Petoskey, MI, to John & Marion Gasco Kewaygoshkum. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Nancy loved her kids, grandkids, fishing, camping, bingo, hand & foot canasta and hunting morel mushrooms.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her uncle: Roland Petoskey. She is survived by her husband of 41 years David Gardner, Sr. of Fort Meade, her children: Stephanie (William) Miller of Fort Meade, Jonathan (Delma) Gardner of Jacksonville, NC, Crystal (Scott) Larsen, David (Sally) Gardner, Jr., and Tillie Gardner, all of Mount Morris, MI., sister: Sharon Duffey of Toledo, WA, fifteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12 to 1:00 PM at McLean Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM at McLean Funeral Home. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019