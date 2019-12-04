Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
306 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
863-285-2333
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
306 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
306 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY GARDNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY LOUISE GARDNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY LOUISE GARDNER Obituary
NANCY LOUISE
GARDNER, 71

FORT MEADE - Nancy Louise Gardner, 71, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.
She was born March 29, 1948 in Petoskey, MI, to John & Marion Gasco Kewaygoshkum. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Nancy loved her kids, grandkids, fishing, camping, bingo, hand & foot canasta and hunting morel mushrooms.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her uncle: Roland Petoskey. She is survived by her husband of 41 years David Gardner, Sr. of Fort Meade, her children: Stephanie (William) Miller of Fort Meade, Jonathan (Delma) Gardner of Jacksonville, NC, Crystal (Scott) Larsen, David (Sally) Gardner, Jr., and Tillie Gardner, all of Mount Morris, MI., sister: Sharon Duffey of Toledo, WA, fifteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12 to 1:00 PM at McLean Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM at McLean Funeral Home. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -