NANCY M.
(JOHNSON) ORLEDGE, 73
LAKELAND - Nancy M. (Johnson) Orledge, age 73, of Lakeland, Florida formerly of Delaware, passed away July 3rd, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Wilmington, DE, September 8, 1945 to the late Elwood and Margaret Johnson. She loved reading, playing games on her iPad, sewing, fishing, the beach and spending time with her family.
She is predeceased by her husband Daniel Orledge and her sister Margaret Louise Longacre. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Wendy Sullivan (Michael), Annette Gordon (James) and Tammy Robbins (Robert), her brother Ronald Johnson, 6 grandchildren, Kristen (Ernest, Jr.), Ryan, Patrick (Colin), Brianna, Zachary (Brittany) and Kayla, her 4 great grandchildren Ernest III, Cheyanne, Noah and Paisley and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice House (Lakeland, FL).
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019