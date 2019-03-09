|
|
NANCY MAY
BROOKE
LAKELAND - Nancy May Brooke, born April 25, 1921 in Plant City, FL; died March 4th, 2019.
Preceded in death by her parents Pearl D. Robbins and John H. Lane.
Nancy was an accountant for John McKey, Houston Texas for many years, and a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Socrum Fl. Nancy was a life long member of the Eastern Star.
Survived by one son, Dr. Joseph A. Brooke of Celina, TN, one sister Emma D. Vincent of Largo, FL, one brother John Lane of Americus, GA, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
Service details are incomplete.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019