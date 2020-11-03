NANCY MERCER ROBINSON, 80



LAKE WALES - Nancy was called home to be with the Lord on 10/30/2020. She was born April 5, 1940 in Richard, Virginia and moved with her parents to Hampton Rhodes in 1945. After graduating from Hampton High School was married and had two daughters, Dei Mercer and Katharine 'Kat' Kelly. She began her future career by attending the Virginia School of Hair Design and later opened her own salon the Elegante Lady and Lords, which later was expanded to four salons.

Nancy leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Sonny Robinson, her two daughters, and three stepdaughters, Laure Dectabo, Nicole Asarch and Leah Jones as well as three grandsons, seven step grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

In 1980, Nancy was appointed as one of twelve hairstylists in the United States to serve on the Clairol Presidential Hair Color Council. She holds an ACC degree in cosmetology and has held many well attended seminars on dressing for success and attitudes in business.

As a member of the prestigious Hair America Organization and nationally known platform hair stylist-Nancy was no stranger to the White House and was requested by Nancy Reagan and later by Lady Bird Johnson to perform her talents on them for special occasions. During a visit to the Virginia Peninsula, Elisabeth Taylor also called upon Nancy for an up-to-date hair style.

Nancy and her husband, Sonny Robinson, traveled extensively throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the USA, making new friends wherever they went. They are members of Christ Community Church in Winter Haven. Contributions may be made to the church in her name.



