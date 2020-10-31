NANCY MERLENE POPE
WINTER HAVEN - On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Nancy Merlene Pope went to be with the Lord. She was cared for at home through her lengthy illness by her family and loved ones.
Nancy Merlene Pope moved to Florida from Georgia in 1957. She graduated from Winter Haven High School, Polk community college and Florida State University in 1969. Nancy began her 35-year teaching career in Family and Consumer Sciences. She continued her education and with a master's degree from South Florida and a Specialist degree from Rollins in education. Her passion for educating students inspired her to Pioneer programs and training in Culinary Arts, Occupational Foods. Nancy also worked with job replacement and career planning at Ridge Vocational School. She was instrumental in creating the Nursing and Pharmacy Technician Program at Ridge Vo tech. She enjoyed learning and would take every opportunity to attend seminars and workshops to enhance her classroom learning.
Nancy was very devoted to her family. She cherish the love of her family and enjoyed every minute she spent with them.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Annie Spicer. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Jim Pope, her son Jay, three granddaughters Alva, Abigail and Aubrie. Her sister Laura Kersey and nieces and nephews.
Nancy had a passion for travel and had the opportunity to visit the many national parks in United States and Canada. Her favorite was Teton National Park in Jackson Wyoming. One of the highlights of her travels was a 51 day trip by driving the Alaskan Highway from Central Florida to Fairbanks, Alaska. She loved to fish and her favorite location was Chucalooskee Island in Everglades National Park.
A small family celebration will take place in her honor. In lieu of flowers please donate to VITAS Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com