1/1
NANCY MERLENE POPE WINTER HAVEN - On Thursday
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY MERLENE POPE

WINTER HAVEN - On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Nancy Merlene Pope went to be with the Lord. She was cared for at home through her lengthy illness by her family and loved ones.
Nancy Merlene Pope moved to Florida from Georgia in 1957. She graduated from Winter Haven High School, Polk community college and Florida State University in 1969. Nancy began her 35-year teaching career in Family and Consumer Sciences. She continued her education and with a master's degree from South Florida and a Specialist degree from Rollins in education. Her passion for educating students inspired her to Pioneer programs and training in Culinary Arts, Occupational Foods. Nancy also worked with job replacement and career planning at Ridge Vocational School. She was instrumental in creating the Nursing and Pharmacy Technician Program at Ridge Vo tech. She enjoyed learning and would take every opportunity to attend seminars and workshops to enhance her classroom learning.
Nancy was very devoted to her family. She cherish the love of her family and enjoyed every minute she spent with them.
She is preceded in death by her parents James and Annie Spicer. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Jim Pope, her son Jay, three granddaughters Alva, Abigail and Aubrie. Her sister Laura Kersey and nieces and nephews.
Nancy had a passion for travel and had the opportunity to visit the many national parks in United States and Canada. Her favorite was Teton National Park in Jackson Wyoming. One of the highlights of her travels was a 51 day trip by driving the Alaskan Highway from Central Florida to Fairbanks, Alaska. She loved to fish and her favorite location was Chucalooskee Island in Everglades National Park.
A small family celebration will take place in her honor. In lieu of flowers please donate to VITAS Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved