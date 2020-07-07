NANCY

WILLIFORD CHEEK BRIGGS



WINTER HAVEN - Nancy Williford Cheek Briggs passed away from Alzheimer's on July 2, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1939 in Norfolk, Virginia.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Briggs, her daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Vince Del Colle, her granddaughter and grand son-in-law, Danielle and David Desjardin, 2 great grandsons, Colin and Cole Desjardin, step-daughter and step son-in-law, Elizabeth and Darrell Haney, step grandchildren, Emma Haney, Kevin Haney and Douglas Haney. She is also survived by all four of her siblings, Wanda Frye, Sandra Miller, James Williford, and Donna Davies, her nieces Rebecca Ledford, Sarah Ledgerwood-Frye, Am-ber Davies Estep, and Tara Davies Walters, her nephews Jim Orr, Kenneth Bain, David Davies, Troy Williford and Travis Williford. She is also survived by many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sarah Williford, her first husband, Fred Cheek, her son, Bane Cheek, her nieces Sherry Ward and Karen Orr, and nephews, Ricky Ward, Mike Frye and Tim Frye.

Nancy requested no services. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Bane Cheek Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 401, Winter Haven, FL, 33885.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store