NANCYE
HUDNALL PALAS THORNBERRY, 89
LAKELAND - Nancye Palas Thornberry, 89, passed at home on March 24, 2020.
Born December 15, 1930, Bourbon County, KY to Ruby Lillian Frakes and William Martin Hudnall. Graduate Eastern KY University, Alumni Hall of Fame. 1968, moved to Lakeland, married Rudy Thornberry, Florida Tile VP. Notable achievements: Kathleen Middle, Lakeland High School teacher; director Polk Museum of Art, established Mayfaire-by-the Lake; founder Polk Senior Games, volunteer 27 yrs; Polk County Woman of Distinction; Polk County Sports Hall of Fame; Lakeland Rotary 4 Way Test Award; Lakeland City Maker Award; Key to City of Lakeland... twice.
Survived by Lisa Martin Palas, Deena Palas Wilbur, Gus Palas (Lisa Lynne) (Lakeland), Julie Palas (WV), Linda Thornberry Bradley (Wally, St. Augustine), Bruce Thornberry (Pam, VA); grandchildren, Tommy Bradley, Travis Adams, Nancye Blair Black, Amy Adams Mason, Nick Wilbur, Deah Rae Ennis, Matt Wilbur, Blake Bradley, Turner Thornberry; 16 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband of 41 years, Rudy Thornberry.
Memorial donations to Polk Senior Games, 515 E Boulevard St, Bartow 33830.
Service announced at later time.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020